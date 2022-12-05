The final stage of an ambitious mountain bike project in Kosciuszko National Park is now complete.
The 1.5 kilometre stretch on the Kosciuszko Road links an almost 40-kilometre trail from Thredbo village to the Thredbo River picnic area.
Part of a push to encourage visitation in the summer months, Thredbo Valley Track includes beginner runs as well as technical stretches for more advanced mountain-bikers.
The new section between Gaden Trout Hatchery and the river gives people the option to exit the park and ride through to Jindabyne or continue to the picnic area.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service manager Anthony Evans said completion of the final section also provided improved access for walkers and fishers.
Mr Evans said visitors would now enjoy views of the Thredbo River from an elevated platform near the picnic area.
"This is just one of the spectacular features of the completed Thredbo Valley Track, which offers mountain-biking enthusiasts 37.5 kilometres of trails through stunning sub-alpine landscapes," he said.
"This new track capitalises on the role of national parks in driving regional tourism, and the growing mountain bike tourism market."
The new track runs past Lake Crackenback Resort, which has begun offering daily shuttles to the Thredbo trail head.
The resort has recently invested in a $200,000 fleet of ebikes to capitalise on the growing interest in mountain biking in Kosciuszko.
Crackenback's Rebecca Hedger said investment in mountain biking had seen a huge increase in visitors to the region both mid-week and on the weekends.
Ms Hedger said while it had been popular pre-COVID, a ban on international travel had seen Kosciuszko's mountain biking tourism appeal swell.
"The last two years have really boomed," she said. "I can only see it getting better and better."
The Thredbo Valley Track will also connect with the Lake Jindabyne Shared Trail Project, linking the trail from Jindabyne to Creel Bay.
National parks and Snowy Monaro Regional Council have been working together to create the interlinking trail network which creates a 50 kilometre ride between Thredbo and Jindabyne.
From Jindabyne, a 60 kilometre trail has been proposed for the southern half of the lake, providing a shared path for mountain bike riders, walkers and trail runners.
The project is expected to be completed in July 2024.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
