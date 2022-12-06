The future of school infrastructure in the ACT will be examined in a new Legislative Assembly inquiry.
It comes after an inquiry into public school infrastructure this year found there were problems that urgently needed to be addressed, such a black mould, leaking roofs, hazardous materials and poor toilets.
It also found problems with accessibility for students with a disability and recommended the ACT government communicate plans to address capacity issues at schools.
The fresh inquiry will look at access to safe and healthy schools, age appropriate learning and play spaces and conduct a class analysis.
It will also consider the use of technology, the optimal school size, synergies with the wider community and long-term planning and demographic change.
Chair of the community inclusion committee Michael Pettersson said it would be pleased to accept submissions in any format, including children's drawings or designs from secondary students.
"The inquiry to investigate the crucial links between school infrastructure, learning and wellbeing in order to inform targeted and effective long-term planning for our schools," Mr Pettersson said.
"The committee is also keen to learn from children and young people about their ideas for schools of the future."
Submissions close March 17, 2023.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
