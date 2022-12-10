The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Guy Roberts was arrested after breaching his second funeral bail

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated December 11 2022 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Roberts, who has been caught after breaching day bail. Picture Facebook

A man who breached his day bail a second time has surrendered himself to police after being unlawfully at large for 15 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.