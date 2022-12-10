A man who breached his day bail a second time has surrendered himself to police after being unlawfully at large for 15 days.
Guy Pearson Roberts, 42, was released from the Alexander Maconochie Centre November 25 to attend his mother's funeral in western Sydney.
Associate Justice Verity McWilliam approved Roberts' day bail on the condition he surrendered himself to the ACT Supreme Court no later than 4.30pm on November 25.
On Saturday, police from operation targeting of recidivism in Canberra, traced Roberts to a residence in Pearce where they engaged with the escapee.
Following negotiations with police, Roberts surrendered himself to the officers.
This is the second time Roberts failed to return to prison as he was granted day bail in August for his sister's funeral, as he has been behind bars on remand awaiting sentencing.
The prisoner's late return put him in breach of bail which meant ACT police had to deal with it instead of ACT Corrective Services.
Before police arrived, the Lyons man had disappeared.
It took officers three weeks to track him to a home in Pearce, where police say he barricaded himself in a bedroom, claiming to be armed, before surrendering after "a short negotiation".
Roberts will return to court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.