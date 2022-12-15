After almost six years reading the ABC TV Canberra bulletin, Dan Bourchier announced on Thursday night that he was stepping down from the news desk.
Mr Bourchier, originally from the Northern Territory, with Aboriginal heritage on his mother's side, told the ABC audience that he was taking on a new role, covering the referendum to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the constitution.
Thursday's bulletin was his final for the year and "for a while".
"I'm really excited to announce I'll be moving into a new role within the ABC next year, leading our coverage of the referendum and the Voice to Parliament. You'll also see me regularly on The Drum," he told viewers.
"This is going to be a really important year for all of us and I'm looking forward to hearing and sharing lots of voices and perspectives as part of this big national conversation.
"For now, though, thank you so much for your support of me personally, for supporting our whole news team and supporting everyone ABC Canberra.
"Have a safe and wonderful Christmas and New Year. And, one last time, 'Yarra'. Good night."
Mr Bourchier started at ABC Canberra in January 21017, initially taking on two big roles, presenting the breakfast program on ABC Radio Canberra and then fronting the cameras to read the 7pm television bulletin.
On Thursday night, he also took to Twitter, expressing his excitement about his new role and his enjoyment working with the local ABC news team.
"I've been really proud of my work at ABC Canberra over the last 6 years, especially helping to drive the introduction of Ngunnawal language on TV and Radio. This has driven major change in our community and a renewed conversation about Indigenous language across our nation," he said.
Acting director of ABC Regional and Local Lee Glendinning confirmed the move.
"Dan has been well-known to Canberra audiences since 2017 when he hosted both the Breakfast show on ABC Radio Canberra and presented the evening news on television," he said.
"His move will see him helping lead the ABC's coverage of one of the most important stories in 2023 - the national conversation about a Referendum and the Voice to Parliament. Dan will also be a regular presenter on The Drum, which he's hosted on numerous occasions this year."
Director of ABC News Justin Stevens said it had the right man for the job.
"Dan is a fantastic journalist and broadcaster, with some of the best contacts in Indigenous affairs reporting," he said.
ABC's national affairs editor James Glenday announced on Twitter he would be presenting the ABC Canberra 7pm bulletin from next year.
Mr Glenday, a former North America and Europe correspondent for the public broadcaster, has recently been filling in for Michael Rowland as co-host of ABC News Breakfast.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
