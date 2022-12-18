More products that may contain contaminated baby spinach have been identified as ACT Health investigates "several potential cases" in the territory.
A number of Coles products are now being recalled because of potential contamination with unsafe plant material.
The Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website lists eight affected products, including five that have been available in the ACT through Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online.
They are:
The affected products are those with use-by dates between December 17 and 23.
The addition of the Coles products follows ACT Health warning on Saturday that two pre-packaged salads sold at Woolworths were unsafe to eat.
Health authorities said the 270-gram Chicken Cobb Salad, with a use-by date of December 20, and the 290-gram Chickpea Falafel Salad, with use-by dates of December 20 and 22, were being recalled.
Those products have been sold at Woolworths and Woolworths Metro stores in the ACT.
There had earlier been a recall for Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach, with use-by dates from December 16 to December 28, following a number of cases of possible food-related toxic reactions.
That product has been available at Costco in the ACT.
ACT Health said on Sunday it was "working closely with other jurisdictions to investigate the issue further".
Anyone who is concerned about exposure to these products should call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.
"ACT Health urges anyone who experiences any unusual and severe symptoms to seek immediate medical attention by visiting their nearest emergency department," a statement said.
"In the event of an emergency, call triple zero (000)."
Reported symptoms can be severe, including:
The Poisons Information Centre is available 24/7, and can provide more information about poisons.
"The full list of affected baby spinach products is available on Food Standards Australia New Zealand website and the community is urged to regularly check for updates," ACT Health said.
"More products may be recalled as investigations continue."
