Coles spinach products recalled as ACT Health investigates potential contamination

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 11:29am
Affected Coles spinach products. Picture Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

More products that may contain contaminated baby spinach have been identified as ACT Health investigates "several potential cases" in the territory.

