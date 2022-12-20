The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

El Jannah set to bring its charcoal chicken to Canberra's Marketplace Gungahlin

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
December 20 2022 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
El Jannah is setting up shop in Gungahlin. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

For some Canberrans, this news is one for the record books - the exciting opening of a much-loved chicken shop. For others, this store will be a complete unknown, and it's the day they first heard about a certain chicken brand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.