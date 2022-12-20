For some Canberrans, this news is one for the record books - the exciting opening of a much-loved chicken shop. For others, this store will be a complete unknown, and it's the day they first heard about a certain chicken brand.
But, either way, Gungahlin is getting a new place to get delicious charcoal chicken, because El Jannah is coming to Canberra.
Since opening in Sydney in 1998, the Lebanese charcoal-chicken joint has reached - what is fair to say - cult-like status just up the Hume.
MUST READS:
First started by Lebanese immigrants Andre and Carole Estephan in the Western Sydney suburb of Granville, El Jannah has grown with a menu surrounding chicken at its heart. It brings fresh flavours to the table, drawn from childhood memories from Lebanon. But it's the consistency that the owners have continually credited as its point of difference.
El Jannah has expanded to Melbourne with a couple of stores opening there in recent years, and now, as the signage has appeared on a Marketplace Gungahlin premises, just by the light rail stop, on the corner of Ernest Cavanagh Street, El Jannah is setting up shop in the capital.
What's more, the business is in the process of recruiting staff, meaning the opening date will be in the coming weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.