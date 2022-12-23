The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Review: The Banshees of Inisherin is a beautiful and disturbing Christmas gift

By Cris Kennedy
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Banshees of Inisherin. M, 114 minutes. Opens Boxing Day. Five stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.