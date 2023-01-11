Older women are spending longer on JobSeeker and increasing numbers are relying on Commonwealth rent assistance, according to new figures which have prompted calls for more support for the increasingly vulnerable cohort.
Women over-50 on JobSeeker are now spending an average of 242 weeks on the unemployment benefit, up from an average of 198 weeks in 2018.
Separate data shows the number of women in that age group receiving Commonwealth rent assistance has surpassed 400,000, rising more than 50,000 in just the past four years.
The Department of Social Services released the figures in response to Senate estimates questions on notice from ACT independent senator David Pocock.
The figures paint the picture of a cohort which is struggling to break out of unemployment and is increasingly under housing stress.
With older women being the fastest growing group experiencing homelessness according to Mission Australia, Senator Pocock said he wanted to use Senate estimates to better understand the trend.
"Rising inflation hurts people on fixed incomes, including income support, hardest," Senator Pocock said.
"Coupled with the severe shortage of social and affordable housing these figures paint a bleak picture of the very real suffering that is increasingly widespread across our community."
Senator Pocock called for national debate on the purpose of housing in Australia.
"Is it something everyone in our community should be able to afford or is it an investment vehicle?" he said.
More than 172,000 women over-50 were on JobSeeker as of last November, which was higher than the number three years ago but below the 236,500 recorded at the worst of the pandemic-induced economic slump of 2020.
A government spokeswoman said the demographics of JobSeeker recipients were affected by a range factors, including Australia's ageing population and an increase to the pension age.
The spokeswoman said the government was committed to reducing barriers to employment for people on income support, including older people.
"Older people have life and work experience, knowledge and skills which can be invaluable in the workplace," the spokeswoman said.
"It is also a priority that the social security system provides a safety net for all, to ensure no one is held back or left behind."
ACT Council of Social Services outgoing chief executive Emma Campbell said structural issues in the social security system combined with age and gender discrimination in the jobs market could explain why older women were stuck on Jobseeker for longer.
Dr Campbell said older women tended to take on caring responsibilities, which made it more difficult for them to find secure employment.
"Older women have been the carers in our community and they deserve to be protected in their older age," she said.
"All of the statistics that we are seeing, either in terms of JobSeeker or their experience in housing and homelessness, demonstrate that their contribution is not being recognised."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
