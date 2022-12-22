The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Ellie Brush set to make Canberra United A-League Women's comeback against Melbourne City

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Brush is set to play her first game for Canberra United in five years.

Ellie Brush's impact has nothing to do with kicking a ball. It's her calm nature, precise instructions and experience that Canberra United need most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.