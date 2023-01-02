An apartment near Belconnen's High Society tower is believed to caught fire because a candle was left on carpet, ACT Emergency Services say.
An apartment on level eight of the Republic complex in the Belconnen CBD caught alight on Monday afternoon.
"Some residents were evacuated as a result of the isolated fire, which was extinguished," emergency services said.
As of Monday at 6pm, emergency services were still on the scene as the building's sprinkler system was shut off.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
