Candle left on carpet sets Belconnen CBD Republic apartment on fire

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 2 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 7:00pm
Apartment fire in Belconnen. Picture by James Croucher

An apartment near Belconnen's High Society tower is believed to caught fire because a candle was left on carpet, ACT Emergency Services say.

Local News

