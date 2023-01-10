The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Renato Cervo, who played a major role in the Coombs shops, dies aged 89

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late property developer Renato Cervo. Photo by Jay Cronan

Canberra property developer Renato Cervo, who played a major role in developing land for shopping centres around the city, sparking controversy along the way, has died aged 89.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.