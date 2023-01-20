The Canberra Times
Rat baits can be fatal if eaten by companion animals

By Dr Anne Quain
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:23pm, first published January 21 2023 - 8:00am
Avoid exercising dogs where rat baits have been used. Picture by Isa Karakus from Pixabay

Penelope, a five-year-old terrier, was recently rushed into our practice by her owners after she collapsed at home.

