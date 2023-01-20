Rat baits can be fatal if eaten by companion animals

Penelope, a five-year-old terrier, was recently rushed into our practice by her owners after she collapsed at home.
Her owners recalled she had been a bit quieter than usual that morning and had vomited a couple of times the night before.
Apparently, that wasn't entirely unusual for Penelope as she has a habit of eating too quickly, then bringing up food; but this time the vomit had contained something unusually green.
Physical examination revealed Penelope had pale, in fact almost white, gums; a rapid heart rate and a low body temperature. Blood tests revealed Penelope was anemic and her blood was failing to clot, which led my colleagues to suspect she had eaten rat bait.
When this possibility was mentioned to her owners, they said Penelope was a bit of a scavenger and was seen eating something odd as she wandered into the bushes at the local park a few days earlier.
Rat baits, or rodenticides, are lethal products designed to be eaten by rodents.
Unfortunately, they appeal to a variety of non-target species, including companion animals.
Dogs who like to scavenge are particularly vulnerable due to their indiscriminate eating.
They may eat the baits themselves, or rats and mice that have ingested the baits.
Most rat baits work by impairing the ability to clot blood (coagulation), leading to bleeding and, if not treated, death.
Hence they are known as anticoagulant rodenticides.
They work by depleting vitamin K, an important component of factors required by the body to ensure that blood can clot.
Unfortunately, anticoagulant rodenticides can have a prolonged course of action.
Signs of toxicity in dogs include lethargy, reduced appetite, difficult or laboured breathing, coughing, vomiting and collapse.
Affected dogs often have pale gums. Other signs can include bleeding from the mouth, nose, eyes or anus, or blood in urine or stool.
Dogs showing these signs should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.
Your vet will perform a physical examination as well as blood tests (including clotting tests or coagulation studies).
They may also conduct x-rays or ultrasound to determine the location and severity of internal bleeding.
Treatment involves supplementing vitamin K and may also involve replacing clotting factors and blood with transfusions.
Affected dogs may need intensive care with supervised active warming to maintain their body temperature and intravenous fluids.
The length of treatment depends on the type of rat bait involved and the severity of initial signs.
If the type of rat bait is unknown, as in Penelope's case, treatment may need to be extended.
It is critical that dogs treated for clotting disorders, including those caused by rat bait, are confined so they don't harm themselves.
Dog owners can take a number of steps to minimize the risk of rat bait toxicity in their companion animals:
If you see your dog eat something which may be a rat bait, seek veterinary attention immediately.
They may be able to induce vomiting and prevent the toxin from causing bleeding.
