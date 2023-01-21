Beautiful brassicas such as cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, broccoli and Brussels sprouts are not necessarily plants gardeners would consider growing in the middle of summer.
They are, however, worth sowing now to provide a quality harvest in the cooler months ahead.
The warm weather at the end of summer provides a good growth spurt allowing plants to establish before slowing down and sweetening up as cooler weather arrives.
Brassicas do best if grown as seedlings and transplanted into the garden rather than direct sowing.
The heat of late summer can take its toll on tender young seedlings though, and some care is needed to ensure plants remain hydrated and protected with some shade.
Young plants will also be susceptible to pests such as aphids and caterpillars, so it is crucial to stay on top of any outbreaks.
Brassicas prefer a soil with plenty of organic matter so dig in compost and manure to get them off to a good start.
Renovate the soil now or immediately following a summer crop. They love a soil that's slightly sweeter so aim for a pH of 6.8-7.
Incorporate some lime into the garden bed at the rate of one handful per square metre to raise the pH and avoid growing brassicas in the same bed for at least two years to reduce the risk of diseases such as club root.
Brassicas are often referred to as crucifers, which is linked back to their previous family category of cruciferae. The name is derived from the floral structure which has four petals symbolic of a crucifix.
Brassicas can be grown in the vegie patch or in pots on a sunny balcony, veranda, or patio.
Better still there are dwarf varieties available which are ideal for growing in raised bed with limited space.
Try cauliflower mini white or kale dwarf blue - a pick-and-come-again plant that will crop for months on end.
Alternatively, try some of the Asian greens such as pak choi or bok choy. They take up minimal space and can be harvested in around 40 days from sowing.
Sow Asian greens a little later in March for best results as the cooler months provide the ideal conditions for these super nutritious and delicious vegetables.
