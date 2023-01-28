What's on your checklist for a weekend getaway? A short drive, accommodation that's a little different, somewhere nice for dinner or a late brunch, a few things to do, or at least a lounge chair by the pool where you can kick back and finish a book.
It's all those things for me, and more. I need a long beach for an early morning walk, a humble old-school takeaway where I can get some fish and chips, did I already mention that lounge chair?
Just three hours drive from Canberra, Mollymook ticks all those boxes. As one of those Canberrans who usually turns right at the Batemans Bay roundabout, over the past few years I've decided to turn left. There's so much to explore between the Bay and Shoalhaven Heads, secluded beaches, food and wine experiences, coastal villages that remind you of simpler times.
But this weekend I set myself the challenge of staying in Mollymook and not driving any further than 15 minutes to do something. My plan is to eat, drink and be merry without feeling like anything has been an effort. What better plan for a weekend away.
Motel Molly is one of the town's cutest, and most convenient, accommodation options. The 16-room hotel was given a multimillion-dollar makeover in late 2022. There's a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments and several king suites, a couple which boast sunken baths.
The design's been inspired by pastel-coloured coastal towns across the Amalfi Coast, and there's Moroccan influences too, with ceramics and textiles by Marrakech lifestyle brand Lrnce.
READ MORE:
The project was undertaken by Sydney developers Knox Development, with design and architecture practice Richards Stanisich bringing the whole thing to life. It's luxe, there's no question there.
But there's still an old-school holiday vibe about it. It's literally a three minute walk to the beach, there's an outdoor shower to wash the sand off your feet when you get back. Staff are friendly, happy to answer questions, suggest a few things to do. There are bikes and surfboards to hire and a communal barbecue area near the pool. Ah, the pool. Surprisingly warm and the lounge chair in the corner, under the tassel-fringed umbrella, soon becomes a favourite spot.
Where do I start? I'm spoilt for choices, even within my 15 minute radius there's two hatted restaurants, Small Town Food + Wine and The Milton Hotel. Cupitt's Estate and Gwylo were also listed in the 2023 Good Food Guide Awards.
But let's start with breakfast. Or brunch really. It's holidays after all. Milk Haus is a favourite, plonked in the middle of rolling green hills, this converted 19th century cheese factory represents everything eating should be about. The menu is seasonal, much of the produce comes from their own kitchen garden, the small team is full of passionate locals who support local producers and makers in many different ways. It's honest food, cooked from scratch, and cooked with heart. Think macadamia and lemon myrtle waffles with blueberries and mascarpone yogurt and orange blossom infused syrup; or a madame egg with double-smoked ham and gruyere on sourdough from Kraken sourdough from just up the road.
Lunch I'm heading out to Cuppit's Estate. Wine, beer, cheese, live music and great views. It's going to be a long lunch. There's a couple of options. Cupitt's Restaurant if it's something a little special. The three-course menu is $90pp, available seven days for lunch and Tuesday to Saturday for dinner. Try the garden brassicas with local Lumache pasta, fermented mushrooms and chilli. And if we're talking holiday nostalgia, the "Gaytime meets Ice Magic" dessert, a dulce de leche parfait with dark chocolate and toasted crumb, is the perfect finish. But if you just want to hang outside and listen to some live music perhaps, Dusty's Garden bar is the place to be, the pizzas are divine. Throw in a wine tasting, a visit to the cheese room, you can even stay in their luxury accommodation pods.
Pre-dinners. Bannisters now. Do I venture up to the Pool Bar, watch the sun set over that infinity pool while I wash down my five-spiced prawns with a glass of sparkling? Or head to The Roof Top, at Bannisters Pavilion, it's quite the place to be. Maybe some antipasto or some chargilled king prawns with chilli garlic butter. Things kick on a bit late at night too, so I might even come back for cocktails.
Dinner I'm out to Small Town Food + Wine in Milton. The best meal I've had in a while. Casual, yet refined. Intimate even. Maybe tomorrow, it's The Milton Hotel, where pub food has been elevated. Think wood-fired scallops with kombu butter and ponzu, or stout-braised lamb shoulder with chimichurri.
Surf's up. I am still astounded by the fact that world class surfer Pam Burridge can often be found at the local beaches teaching kids how to surf. She was the first woman in Australia to become a full-time professional surfer. The woman's an absolute legend. There are classes for all ages, and levels, private lessons are also available. She also runs a regular surf retreat, a weekend in a retro beach cottage with food, drinks, yoga, and surf lessons all included. They're fully booked for 2023 but get your name on a waiting list now.
Bake my day. Anneka Manning, who runs the Sydney baking school Bake Club, is hosting some demonstration style workshops at Milk Haus during 2023. Whether you're in cakes, breads, pies and tarts, there'll be a class for you. There are special Easter themed classes with both Easter Feast and hot cross bun options available. I've already booked in for the winter pies and tarts class in June.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.