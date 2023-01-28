Lunch I'm heading out to Cuppit's Estate. Wine, beer, cheese, live music and great views. It's going to be a long lunch. There's a couple of options. Cupitt's Restaurant if it's something a little special. The three-course menu is $90pp, available seven days for lunch and Tuesday to Saturday for dinner. Try the garden brassicas with local Lumache pasta, fermented mushrooms and chilli. And if we're talking holiday nostalgia, the "Gaytime meets Ice Magic" dessert, a dulce de leche parfait with dark chocolate and toasted crumb, is the perfect finish. But if you just want to hang outside and listen to some live music perhaps, Dusty's Garden bar is the place to be, the pizzas are divine. Throw in a wine tasting, a visit to the cheese room, you can even stay in their luxury accommodation pods.