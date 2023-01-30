Bohdan and Oleksandr Cherkach are excited to start at a new school wearing the colours of their homeland.
Shortly after the war in Ukraine broke out, they fled the country with their mother, Viktoriia, to stay with her aunt and uncle in Canberra.
Mrs Cherkach was surprised by the kindness of Australians and the government in helping them get settled in a new country.
"When we arrived... we just had nothing with us and all the things we were provided, clothing, everything for the house, tables, everything we have here was provided by Australians, from the government, all the people who have supported Ukraine and we appreciate it greatly," she said.
The boys were enrolled in the Introductory English Centre at Hughes Primary School from June last year where they learned alongside other children from around the world.
Mrs Cherkach chose to enrol them in St Bede's Primary School in Red Hill this year on a friend's recommendation.
"We applied to St Bede's and we were very surprised that they offered us free education," she said.
"They come from overseas and they need support in English and as the school is small I think they will get that support at St Bede's."
The boys have got their new uniforms - which happen to feature the blue and gold of the Ukrainan flag - as well as their backpack and lunchboxes all ready for their first day on Tuesday.
They've been enjoying the relative freedom of the Australian schooling system. In the Ukraine, there are more rules and much more homework.
"We find teachers are very supportive here in Australia, very kind," Mrs Cherkach said.
But the war is never far from her mind. Her husband, Volodymyr, is still living and working Kyiv, unable to leave under martial law. He was able to use his annual leave to visit the family over the summer holidays, but returned to Ukraine on Australia Day.
Mrs Cherkach has an app on her phone which alerts her to air raids near her loved ones.
"I just keep looking and calling and messaging 'are you ok? What's happening?'
"You can't relax."
She is praying for a swift end to the war so they can return to live in peace in their motherland.
Meanwhile, Bohdan and Oleksandr are enjoying Australian sports and are especially keen to get involved in Ukraine's national sport, soccer.
"I like to swim. I like netball and I have already my favourite position," Bodhan said.
They love watching tennis - Alex de Minaur is Bohdan's favourite player and Alexi Popryn is Oleksandr's favourite.
Bohdan has also continued ballroom dancing and has won prizes in competitions in Sydney.
St Bede's Primary will be having a special celebration on the first day of term to mark the school's 60th anniversary, complete with balloons and cupcakes.
Principal Andrew Casey said it will be even sweeter after the school avoided closure two years ago.
Enrolments had dwindled to about 140 students in 2021, but numbers have bounced back strongly.
"A year ago, we had 161 students and then we grew throughout the year to 182," Mr Casey said.
"We'll start this year with 220 so it's quite a lot of growth in a short amount of time."
He put this growth down to refurbishment of the facilities and strong promotion of the school. Mr Casey said the new families would feel welcome, including the new migrants.
"I think that St Bede's is the perfect school for anybody coming from overseas or from interstate. We're such a welcoming community, but we don't only welcome the students we welcome the whole family."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
