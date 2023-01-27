A night of music by the Queanbeyan River

Head to Queen Elizabeth II Park on the banks of the Queanbeyan River for a spectacular night at Music by the River next Saturday, February 4.
There will be music from 3pm, with the main event kicking off from 7pm with Darren Percival and Band joining the Canberra Symphony Orchestra to perform Elton John's greatest hits.
Allocated ticketed seating for the park's amphitheatre has sold out. There is still plenty of space available on both sides of the river as part of the general admission - don't forget to book to help with event planning.
Food and drink stalls will be available on the night.
To register your attendance, the link is here.
