A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Canberra, including in an elevator, told one "you're my girlfriend now" and another not to tell her mother, the ACT Magistrates Court heard on Saturday.
Augusto Tamayo-del Solar, 72, appeared in court to face five counts of committing an act of indecency on a child and two counts of assault. The defendant did not enter pleas.
A document of alleged facts by the prosecution states that in mid-2022, the two girls and their mother went to a religious event in Canberra where the defendant was allegedly watching the girls play.
After lunch, the defendant spoke with one of the girls, including asking about whom she lived with, while they waited for an elevator.
When told by others inside an elevator that room could be made, he said they would wait for another one.
Once he and one of the girls entered another elevator, he allegedly dragged her by the hair before sexually assaulting her, including pushing what she felt was his penis against her vagina.
Other alleged acts included grabbing the bottom of the girl, who tried to push him off.
He told her "you're my girlfriend now" and that he would always be watching her, the alleged facts state.
When the elevator opened, he told her not to tell anyone and to meet him for afternoon tea before saying "bye, lovely".
Some time in the latter half of 2022, the defendant gave the girls Kinder Surprise eggs before he allegedly touched one child on the chest, bottom, and vagina. He then told her not to tell her mother.
In early 2023, the defendant allegedly rubbed one of the girl's bottom. Police were notified on January 22 before he was arrested five days later.
In court, duty defence lawyer Ewan Small initially said there would be a bail application.
The matter was stood down briefly for Mr Small to take instructions from the defendant.
Once the case resumed, Mr Small said the bail application was withdrawn. The matter is set for return on February 20.
Police urge any complainants of sexual assault, including anyone who is aware of assault matters, to make reports.
They can also submit an online report for alleged historical sexual assault that occurred more than six months ago.
