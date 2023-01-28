Australian star Ellyse Perry has thrown her support behind the push for women's Test cricket to return to Canberra.
The all-rounder played in the tense drawn Test against England at Manuka Oval 12 months ago and while thrilled to feature in a white-ball contest at the ground on Sunday, she expressed her desire to play more red-ball cricket in the capital in the future.
Cricket ACT officials have regularly detailed a willingness to host women's Test matches, particularly given the schedule does not leave much scope for men's Tests to be played in Canberra in the coming summers.
"The more opportunities to play Test match cricket for our group the better," Perry said. "Absolutely, playing here [would be great], but anywhere is always a really great thing for the development of the game, in particular the long form."
Perry has watched on over the past 16 years as women's cricket has grown from an amateur game to a professional sport.
It's a period that has seen investment in cricket grow significantly in Australia and around the world.
The upcoming Twenty20 World Cup will mark the next step in that development, with the sport's top women's cricketers to descend on South Africa next month.
Perry's side will put the finishing touches on their preparations at Manuka Oval on Sunday afternoon, when they face Pakistan
Australia will enter the World Cup in South Africa as defending champions, having triumphed in 2020.
Women's international cricket has changed considerably since then, nations directing more resources towards their female teams and girls competitions.
The shift is only expected to accelerate with the establishment of the Women's IPL and the further professionalism of women's cricket.
For Perry, the challenge is to remain one step ahead of Australia's rivals. While some may find that task daunting, the all-rounder is embracing the pressure.
"Three years in the women's game at the moment is a really long time," Perry said. "There's so much talk at the moment about the Women's IPL and some of the astronomical figures that are being bandied about with the broadcast deal and purchase of teams and potential player payments.
"That in itself is a huge step forward. You add to that another world event where teams have grown in stature since then, the style of play and development across the board is huge. It's going to be a massive World Cup."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
