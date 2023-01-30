A burst water main in Garran has shut down a Canberra intersection.
The intersection of Kitchener Street and Robson Street is closed, the ESA said.
They have asked Canberrans to avoid the area.
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
