The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Garran road closed due to burst water pipe at intersection of Kitchener Street and Robson Street

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A burst water main in Garran has shut down a Canberra intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.