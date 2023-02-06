The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra childcare costs are most expensive in Australia still rising

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
February 7 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Childcare services in the ACT continue to be the most expensive in the country. Picture Shutterstock

The ACT has the most expensive childcare services and the least qualified early education workforce in the country, figures from a Productivity Commission report show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.