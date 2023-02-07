The Canberra Times
ACT government voluntary assisted dying consultation to consider role of senior nurses

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 8 2023
ACT Human Rights Minister Tara Cheyne. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government will consider if experienced senior nurses are able to assess whether a person is eligible for voluntary assisted dying.

