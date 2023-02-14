The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Joel William Heard pleads guilty to crime spree in ACT Magistrates Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A burglar has admitted stealing multiple cars and embarking on a theft and fraud spree valued at more than $42,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.