A burglar has admitted stealing multiple cars and embarking on a theft and fraud spree valued at more than $42,000.
Joel William Heard, 40, pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 23 charges, including driving a motor vehicle without consent and burglary.
He admitted committing burglaries last June and July in Campbell, where property was stolen from several homes and vehicles.
The property included bank cards that were then used to commit fraud offences in several suburbs across various dates.
Heard has also pleaded guilty to stealing a Mercedes SLK350, a Nissan X-Trail and another vehicle.
Other charges included stealing two guitars and an amplifier.
After his arrest last July, Heard lashed out in court, saying the charges against him at the time were "all bullshit" and police were "just f---ing loading me up for no f---ing reason".
He is set to reappear in court on Thursday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
