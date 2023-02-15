Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on Tuggeranong Parkway on Thursday morning, which saw the driver transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The crash occurred on the parkway's overhead bridge which spans Hindmarsh Drive, close to the speed camera location. This is a 100km/h section of the roadway.
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash at about 9.30am, removing the 35-year-old woman, who was taken to Canberra Hospital.
One vehicle was involved, with it coming to a halt against the guardrail on the side of the road. The side airbags deployed on the small hatchback, indicating a possible impact with the steel guardrail.
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of it.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7353705.
Multiple agencies responded and police blocked both southbound lanes of the parkway to traffic while ambulance crews extracted the person from the vehicle.
The parkway's southbound lanes were reopened by the afternoon.
