One person in serious condition after a single-vehicle incident on the Tuggeranong Parkway

Miriam Webber
PB
By Miriam Webber, and Peter Brewer
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 10:55am
Ambulance officers prepare to take a patient to hospital after a single vehicle incident on the Tuggeranong Parkway. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on Tuggeranong Parkway on Thursday morning, which saw the driver transported to hospital in a serious condition.

