The Canberra Times

Restaurant review: Tiger Lane restaurant Inari dishing up new takes on traditional dishes

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quail karaage. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Sometimes I think you could dine out at a new restaurant every week with the number of places that open up in Canberra. You are never short of something fresh to try.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.