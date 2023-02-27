Made with lime, chilli, jalapeno, spicy lemon dressing, coriander, Spanish onion, kingfish and snapper, and sweet potato crisp, the ceviche is unlike any I've had before. It has this delicious freshness, balanced well with a saltiness, and I loved the use of sweet potato crisps to scoop up the ceviche. It could have used a little more heat - considering the number of spicy elements in the description, I was expecting a little bit more. In terms of the consistency of the actual ceviche though, it had a lot of elements to it - including sweet potato - that made it feel a bit more like a salsa than a ceviche. Perhaps some more kingfish and snapper to outbalance the other elements might have helped with this.