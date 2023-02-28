The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Singaporean drama Shero, by production company Mediacorp, lands in Canberra and takes over Pialligo Estate for romantic scene

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 28 2023 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Romeo Tan and Joanne Peh on set at Pialligo Estate for the Singaporean drama Shero. Picture by James Croucher

Pialligo Estate has seen many proposals, but this is the first time it's been caught on camera for a Singaporean television series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.