'Not good enough': ACT police fine man caught driving at 120km/h near childcare facility

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
March 1 2023 - 12:29pm
The car of the 37-year-old Denman Prospect man who was caught speeding at 120km/h in a 60 zone near a childcare centre. Picture: ACT Policing.

A 37-year-old Denman Prospect man was caught speeding at 120km/h in a 60km/h zone near a childcare centre, and later allegedly told officers he was "sorry", police say.

