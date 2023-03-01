A 37-year-old Denman Prospect man was caught speeding at 120km/h in a 60km/h zone near a childcare centre, and later allegedly told officers he was "sorry", police say.
The man accrued six demerit points and has been issued an infringement notice of nearly $2000 for speeding twice the posted limit in Belconnen.
Police said officers were conducting speed checks on Aikman Drive near a childcare facility on Joy Cummings Place about 8am on February 24.
Officers detected a grey BMW sedan travelling at 120km/h in the 60km/h zone. The driver, when stopped, allegedly told officers he was "sorry" for driving at that speed.
The driver was issued an infringement notice, with a fine of $1841 and six demerit points.
The officer in charge of road policing, Detective Inspector Paul Hutcheson, said it was disappointing to see so many Canberrans blatantly ignore speed limits.
"Put simply, speed kills and apologising for speeding after the fact is just not good enough," Detective Inspector Hutcheson said.
"Everyone thinks they will be fine, until they aren't. We need all Canberra drivers to be sticking to the speed limit and getting to their destinations safely and legally."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
