Canberra Raiders recruit Danny Levi's Brisbane Broncos form impressed Steve Walters

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 2:00pm
How Danny Levi finished his season with the Broncos has Raiders legend Steve Walters confident he can do a job for Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Danny Levi got off to a slow start at the Brisbane Broncos, but the way he finished his one season with them has Steve Walters confident he's capable of filling the big hole left in Canberra by the departure of Josh Hodgson.

