They're the honesty sessions driving the Green Machine as Harley Smith-Shields looks to put a tough two years behind him.
The 23-year-old will play his first NRL game since his knee reconstruction last year when he runs out against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday.
He's been named to start at left centre, alongside veteran winger Jordan Rapana.
Smith-Shields missed a large chunk of 2021 with a biceps injury, but was all set to start in the centres last year before he hurt his knee.
His injury led to Matt Timoko and Sebastian Kris establishing themselves in the NRL.
Kris has shifted to fullback to cover Xavier Savage's absence due to a broken jaw.
But Smith-Shields' back to full fitness and just needs to get some games under his belt to fully bring him back up to speed.
He said it would be an emotional moment for both himself and his family when he runs out in Townsville.
"It's been a tough couple of years - I had the bicep and the knee as well. It will mean a lot to myself and my family," Harley-Smith Shields said.
"It's just the experience from games [I need] really. Mokes and Sebby had all those games under their belt last year, which is just the huge experience thing really.
"But that'll come back quickly as I start getting games under my belt - whether it be at NSW Cup or in first grade.
"Just the lungs as well - I haven't played in 16 months or so. You can do all the running you want, but as soon as you start playing football - you're buggered."
Smith-Shields revealed there'd been a big push around honesty and standards during the pre-season - driven by the arrival of assistant coach Michael Maguire.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
The South Sydney premiership coach's known for the hard edge he brings to his teams.
It's something the Raiders have embraced, with Smith-Shields stating it was now up to them to bring it to the Cowboys game.
That should shine through in the Green Machine's defence as they look to continue their four-year run of opening-round wins.
"There's been a big honesty thing this pre-season with Madge coming in and sometimes [being] brutally honest within the standards and the physicality, and really putting the team first when it comes to doing what you need to do when it comes to training," Smith-Shields said.
"It's been a lot more physical, especially in the defence side of things. Which is good, I think we need that.
"We just need to take that into games now. I know we have it in us, it's just bringing it to the weekend."
He's returning with the full backing of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, who assured Smith-Shields last year not to worry about his contract situation while he was out injured and just to focus on his rehabilitation.
They then extended his contract until the end of 2024 just to give him that reassurance.
Stuart tipped the young centre would start to show the form that had him on the verge of starting last season in the opening couple of rounds of 2022.
"Coming off a reco it's now time for him to get some games, get multiple games, and then you'll start to see the form of Harley Smith-Shields," Stuart said.
"We're just hoping he gets a good performance in. I know Harley will be too.
"He's got the confidence of the coach and all the coaching staff. He's been fabulous in the off-season.
"It was good for him to get a game under his belt [in the pre-season trials] and then continue on from that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.