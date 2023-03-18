The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Passengers return to ACT buses and light rail despite route cuts

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 19 2023 - 9:14am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patronage on Canberra's public transport network, including light rail, pictured, is almost at pre-COVID levels. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Public transport patronage has grown to almost 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, despite the government cutting back the number of bus services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.