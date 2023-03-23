The Canberra Times
Details of failed Alexander Maconochie Centre escape revealed as Guy Roberts faces court

TP
By Tim Piccione
March 24 2023 - 5:30am
Guy Roberts, who is currently remanded in custody at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. Picture Facebook

Two inmates who tried escaping Canberra's prison last year planned to use an electric saw, rope and towels to complete their daring breakout before being caught.

