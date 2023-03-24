Cyclist Chloe Hosking made a vow with herself when her pro-tour team collapsed last December.
At 32 years old and nearing the end of her career, any return to the elite ranks would be on her terms.
So when professional team Israel Premier Tech came calling with an 11th-hour offer to join the squad in Europe, the ACT talent thought long and hard.
Eventually Hosking decided it was not the right fit and it was time to focus on the next phase of her career.
It's a decision she doesn't regret.
"For the first time in 13 years I haven't been racing in Europe," Hosking said. "There are some emotions there but on the flip side I'm having opportunities I've never had and I feel young enough to enjoy them.
"I'm very driven, hopefully I can channel the things that made me good at cycling into other areas of my life."
In taking control of her career, Hosking has found the freedom to pursue new opportunities both on and off the bike.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is in the final semester of a law degree at ANU and has even taken up hockey, a sport she represented the ACT in as a junior.
Hosking remains passionate about cycling and has established a fortnightly ride with the region's juniors. The athlete has also set up a new bike brand and plans to race on the product on the US circuit throughout the northern summer.
Despite contesting some of the sport's biggest events throughout her career, the 32-year-old has never had the chance to race in the States and she's determined to make the most of it.
"I've always said I wanted to race in America before I finish my career," she said. "To have the opportunity to do it on my bike is pretty special.
"I want to race on the Hosking Bike and win on the Hosking Bike. I'm not sure I could get any better publicity than that."
