Police suspect arson was the cause for a fire which badly damaged a house in Lyneham early on Sunday

By Peter Brewer
March 26 2023
ACT Fire and Rescue attended with four appliances. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Police are investigating a suspicious fire which caused significant structural damage to a vacant house in Cossington Smith Crescent in North Lyneham early on Sunday morning.

