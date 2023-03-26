Police are investigating a suspicious fire which caused significant structural damage to a vacant house in Cossington Smith Crescent in North Lyneham early on Sunday morning.
ACT Fire and Rescue received the call around 3am and attended with four appliances, including their aerial appliance.
The structure was well consumed and suffered significant damage.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
After it was put out, fire crews made their investigations then handed the matter over to police around 6am.
There was no-one living in the house at the time of the blaze.
Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the property or on Cossington Smith Crescent, North Lyneham prior to 2.45am on Sunday to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or visit via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7387444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.