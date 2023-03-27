One of the directors of Canberra-based PBS Building remains connected to a major construction project, weeks after the company stopped work across the country and entered voluntary administration.
Latitude25 RV Lifestyle Community in Hervey Bay, Queensland was one of 24 active construction sites PBS Building was delivering at the time of its collapse.
Work came to a halt across the projects in early March, days before five PBS Building entities went into administration.
Building activity has now resumed at the Hervey Bay site with the developer, Nikenbah Constructions, continuing the project.
ASIC documents reveal one of the four directors of Nikenbah Constructions is also one of the directors of PBS Building Pty Ltd, Ian Carter.
Mr Carter, who lives in Canberra, has been at the helm of a number of PBS-related companies since the group's inception as Prestige Building Services in 1989.
He was also linked to a previous $42 million business collapse in Canberra.
Latitude25 development manager Ryan Williams said Nikenbah Constructions had been engaged on the project since 2017.
"Nikenbah Constructions is the developer who commenced development works in 2017 and will continue to be the developer until completion," he said.
On whether Nikenbah Constructions had replaced PBS Building, Mr Williams said, "Nikenbah Constructions is, and always has been, the principal (the developer for Latitude25 RV Lifestyle Community Hervey Bay). Nikenbah Construction engaged PBS Building as the contractor to build homes."
The Canberra Times asked for confirmation on who is currently the licensed builder for the project, however did not receive a response by deadline.
Latitude25 confirmed trades had returned to the site to complete the 46 homes currently under construction at the development, which is marketed as a resort-style, gated community for residents aged over 50.
Latitude25 said Nikenbah Constructions was comfortable any delays were minimal and were not expected to impact current purchasers.
Nikenbah Constructions Pty Ltd was registered in July 2016 and is currently linked to an address in Braddon, ACT.
Nikenbah Constructions engaged PBS Building as the building contractor more than five years ago.
Latitude25 was one of 80 jobs PBS Building was contracted to deliver when it entered voluntary administration on March 7. Administrators later confirmed 24 of those jobs were considered active at the time of the company's collapse and the remaining had been completed.
It is estimated the five PBS companies owe more than $40 million to about 1000 creditors.
Ian Carter had not responded to questions from The Canberra Times at the time of publishing.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
