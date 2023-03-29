ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr hopes to finalise a stadium and arena deal with the Australian Sports Commission within a month to pave the way for a Civic pool revamp and a long-term infrastructure plan.
The ACT government has been locked in discussions with commission chief executive Kieren Perkins about the future of Canberra Stadium and the AIS Arena since the end of last year.
It is expected the parties will sign a memorandum of understanding to work together to revitalise the AIS campus, including upgrades to both commission-owned venues.
Part of the agreement will see the government's venues and event's department take over the arena operations in an arrangement similar to the one already in place for the stadium.
But the future of the Civic pool is also tied to the infrastructure plan, with Barr reiterating on Wednesday his preference is for a new stadium at Bruce or Exhibition Park instead of in the city.
Barr said the government was close to announcing a plan for the pool, which will either involve shutting the existing site for two years or building at a new location before eventually closing the 60-year-old venue.
Barr has previously pointed to an estimated $60 million pricetag of finding a location and building a new pool as one of the reasons for shifting his stadium preference from the city to Bruce.
That option now appears back on the table as Barr turns his attention to a 7000-10,000-seat concert arena on the Civic pool site, as well as a estimated $400 million redevelopment of Canberra Stadium
The government has opened a new pool at Stromlo in recent years, but the Canberra Olympic Pool is the only venue with diving facilities in the capital.
"Civic Pool was built for the Melbourne Olympics and it is at the end of its life," Barr said on ABC Canberra.
"There will be a need for a new facility and we are currently investigating potential sites for that. We'll have some further announcements on that in the not-to-distant future.
"I'd like to have greater certainty [on the future of the pool] this year ... We'll certainly have an announcement on the pathway forward for that facility.
"There are two paths. You either have to close the current pool to fix it and it will probably be closed for two years. Or you can build a new pool while keeping the existing one open. They are the two options."
There was a renewed push to put a Civic stadium location back on the agenda at the end of last year. The proposal was backed by a variety of Canberra industry leaders, and there is hope the city stadium idea is still alive.
But Barr has been unequivocal about his intentions to form a partnership with the AIS, which has been working on its own masterplan to reinvigorate the site.
The sports commission has always owned and operated the arena, which was shut indefinitely in early 2020. Work is expected to begin soon to make the safety improvements required before its slated reopening at the end of the year.
When it comes back online, the ACT is set to take over operations and bookings in the same way it oversees Canberra Stadium events, maintenance and improvements.
Barr also wants to build an indoor concert venue to fill "the gap in the market" that sees live acts bypass the capital.
"The progress on a new stadium will be in partnership with the Australian Sports Commission," Barr said.
"At the proposed rejuvenated AIS precinct in Bruce. That's what the government is working towards - a partnership with the Commonwealth. We will soon strike an MOU between the two governments to progress the renewal of the AIS precinct.
"The first step in that is the restoration of the AIS Arena ... we are in discussions with [the commission] about the management of that facility given we currently manage the stadium. That's the pathway forward.
"[A rectangular stadium] doesn't fit [on the Civic pool site]. So we've got two options - a partnership with the Commonwealth at a rejuvenated AIS. That's the preferred option, then a fallback option is Exhibition Park."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
