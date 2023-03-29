Cameron Myers has every reason to feel the pressure at this week's Australian Athletics Championships.
Having enjoyed a breakout year in which he has broken multiple national records, the 16-year-old has suddenly become the name on every athlete's lips.
So Myers will have nowhere to hide when he stands on the start line on Thursday for the heats of the 1500 metre event at the Australian championships.
It's an unusual position for a teenager to be in. Typically, youngsters arrive at nationals eager to soak up the atmosphere, hopefully run a personal best, learn about what it takes to race at the elite level and have some fun along the way.
Myers, however, isn't your average teenager.
The 16-year-old Lake Ginninderra student has emerged this summer as one of Australia's hottest middle-distance prospects.
Myers broke Ryan Gregson's long-standing national under 18 1500m record in January before setting an under 18 mile world record at February's Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne. Then, just for good measure, he set new Australian under 18 and under 20 3000m records at the Sydney Track Classic earlier this month.
The results have catapulted the teenager into the elite tier and he won't be able to enjoy a shred of anonymity in Brisbane this week.
This despite the field including national record holder Stewart McSweyn, a host of Australian representatives and Myers' training partner Rorey Hunter.
Despite the success, Myers has remained focused on the task at hand and coach Lee Bobbin has been impressed with his young charge's ability to stay grounded.
The athlete isn't daunted by the opportunity to race at the opens level, having trained with Dick Telford's elite squad and taken on the nation's best runners throughout the summer.
The goal remains to use nationals as a crucial learning experience, however Myers has allowed himself to dream big.
"It's the first time I'll be running opens [at nationals] so I don't really know what the standard is going to be like," Myers said.
"A few of the heavy hitters might not be racing so it makes it wide open for anyone. The goal would be to get on the podium but that would be very tough.
"It's what you shoot for your whole career so it would be nice to do it at 16. I've got to seize the opportunity if it comes."
The rapid rise has seen Myers get picked up by influential agent James Templeton and already talk has turned to potential shoe deals and US college scholarships.
The States has been a path taken by a number of young Australians but it's not a fit for everyone. Some, such as Ollie Hoare, have thrived, while others, such as Keely Small, had more challenging experiences.
The depth of men's middle-distance running has also reduced the need for athletes to leave home to experience high-quality training and racing.
Myers recognises he has time to make a decision on life after school but for now is happy to lay the foundation for a long and successful career in the ACT.
"Canberra's working at the moment and we've got a good set up," Myers said. "If it comes to that point then I might need to [consider college] but it needs to fit in with my development.
"The domestic level of competition is definitely getting better every year and we're seeing the times that are just coming down. There's guys coming through that are running pretty fast so it does mean you don't need to go overseas.
"Going overseas to race in Europe is still a good option because it's faster and the races are paced."
