After more than three decades at Independent Property Group, Canberra real estate legend Stan Platis is leaving his role as executive director of residential sales.
But he's not retiring from the industry. While Mr Platis is stepping down from the day-to-day operations at IPG, he will remain on the board of directors and continue in his role as vice-president of the Real Estate Industry ACT, where he is a life member.
"I've written a great book, now I'm going to write a great short story," he said.
Mr Platis, who turns 60 this year, says his next move will be revealed soon. But, first, it's time for a break.
"When the time's right for a change, the time's right," he said. "I told my team and my family, 'You've got to live your best life and one without regret'."
Born in Greece, Mr Platis moved with his family to Melbourne at age two and then to Canberra at age 10. The family home was in Pearce and he went to Farrer Primary, Melrose High and Phillip College. His parents worked in cleaning contracting and warehouse management.
Hospitality almost became his career, rather than real estate. He'd managed the Skylight nightclub in Weston and was looking to his next step in the United States. "I was going to open a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia with a friend," he said.
Graham Potts, later the founding director of the Amalgamated Property Group, convinced him to try real estate.
Mr Platis began his property career as a sales agent in 1991 with Reg Daly Real Estate, before progressing to sales manager at Federation Real Estate and then principal at RO Wellsmore Tuggeranong, before joining Independent Corporate in 2005.
He says his most memorable sale was his first one.
"I made my first sale on my first day. I sold a two-bedroom, single-garage brick home in Kambah on the second hour I started in real estate," he said.
A former president of the Real Estate Institute of Australia, Mr Platis said he enjoyed helping Canberra to grow.
"I was in sales for 15 years and I helped a lot of young builders become Canberra's major developers and I also helped many clients and I really enjoyed it," he said.
The industry had evolved but its fundamentals remained the same.
"Real estate is not about property, it's about people," Mr Platis said.
"This industry teaches you about work and reward and creates lifelong relationships. I love the work and I love the people, and that will never change."
Mr Platis and his wife Susan married in 2003. They have two children, daughter Domi, who is in year 12 at the Canberra Grammar School, and son Nicholas, who is in year nine at The King's School in Sydney. Away from real estate, he loves wine, food and travel.
"I still want to stay here and real estate is in my blood," he said, of Canberra.
Independent Property Group CEO Kylie Dennis praised Mr Platis' commitment to the industry.
"He combines his passion for people and knowledge of the market in a really special way and so many agents benefit from his mentorship and guidance. We wish him the very best in his next chapter," she said.
