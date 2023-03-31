The Canberra Times
Stan Platis to remain on Independent Property Group board of directors despite retirement

By Megan Doherty
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
Stan Platis says he is ready to write the next chapter in his real estate career. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
Stan Platis says he is ready to write the next chapter in his real estate career. Picture by Jeffrey Chan

After more than three decades at Independent Property Group, Canberra real estate legend Stan Platis is leaving his role as executive director of residential sales.

