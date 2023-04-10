The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The 16th Narooma Oyster Festival to be held from May 5-7

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to Narooma in May for the Oyster Festival for a long weekend of festivities. Picture supplied
Head to Narooma in May for the Oyster Festival for a long weekend of festivities. Picture supplied

A Yuin native food exploration will be one of the highlights of the 16th Narooma Oyster Festival to be held from May 5-7. Alongside thousands of oysters from growers across the NSW coast, there will be a dedicated precinct and program celebrating the First Nations' culture of the south coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.