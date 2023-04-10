Join a seasonal walk through the National Museum's Christina and Trevor Kennedy Garden, a living museum of Indigenous food and medicine plants from across Australia. Enjoy the sights and scents of the season as Adam Shipp shares his passion for native plants. Each tour finishes with the opportunity to sample some of the flavours found in the Kennedy Garden and around the Canberra region. Adam is a Wiradjuri man based in Canberra, a skilled communicator and enthusiastic bush-food advocate. His passion for his culture and people drives him to share his abundant knowledge of the food and medicine plants that grow in the ACT.