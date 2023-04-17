The Canberra Times
Foreign minister Penny Wong says she will not speculate on a potential conflict over Taiwan in National Press Club speech

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:10pm
Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A war over Taiwan would be catastrophic for all involved, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said as she discouraged those in power from engaging in "frenzied discussion" on the issue.

