A prosecutor has urged a jury to reject the "incredible" claim an alleged rapist punched a hole in a brothel wall because he feared bikies were coming to bash him.
But the accused man's barrister has described his story as "completely plausible" while advocating for verdicts of acquittal.
Counsel broke down the competing narratives in the case of Darrell Michael Hudson on Thursday, during closing addresses to the jury.
Hudson, 31, is on trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to 14 charges, including five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
The other allegations include acts of indecency and property damage.
All charges stem from a visit Hudson, a tradesman, made to a Canberra brothel in February 2021.
Giving evidence on Wednesday, Hudson told the court he only went to the brothel because his friend wanted to go.
He said he eventually agreed to go into a private room with the alleged victim for "a striptease-type thing", during which he denied assaulting the woman in any way.
However, the alleged victim claims Hudson, angry and frustrated by his inability to achieve an erection, became violent during the booking and raped her in multiple ways, including orally and digitally.
On Thursday, chief prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC told the jury the alleged victim had been an inherently credible witness.
He said the defence case was effectively that the woman was "a bald-faced liar", who had fabricated rape claims to get "payback" after Hudson disrespected her by calling her a "slut".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
But Mr Williamson claimed Hudson was the liar, telling jurors his evidence "completely defies believability and credibility".
He focused particularly on Hudson having punched a hole in a wall before leaving the brothel.
Hudson's version of events is that he did this because he feared bikies, or other people associated with the establishment, were coming to bash him because of what he called the alleged victim.
In his closing address, Mr Williamson described this as "a most incredible explanation".
"It is blindingly obvious to anyone that punching that hole in the wall would only dramatically increase his chances of getting bashed, not reduce them," the prosecutor told jurors.
Mr Williamson said Hudson had in fact damaged the wall because of the same "anger and frustration" that had allegedly prompted him to commit the sexual offences.
"If you accept that he punched that hole in the wall because of anger and frustration, then all of the pieces fall into place," he told the jury.
Defence barrister Katrina Musgrove told jurors it was open to them to find Hudson guilty of the property damage charge, albeit as a result of circumstances that were "very different" to those alleged.
Ms Musgrove said Hudson had hit the wall after trying to leave a room through a door that was being held shut.
He stuck to the story about bikies because it was true, Ms Musgrove told jurors, suggesting the 31-year-old would have come up with a better tale if he was lying.
In relation to the other 13 charges, Ms Musgrove urged jurors to accept Hudson's evidence that some of the alleged acts had never occurred and that the rest had been consensual.
She said the accused had been "honest and forthright" in his evidence, while the alleged victim was "a bad historian" whose account had changed over time.
Ms Musgrove told jurors some of the woman's evidence was "confusing" and "just doesn't make sense".
She also sought to cast doubt on the veracity of what the alleged victim told police in an interview played to the jury, saying investigators had asked "a lot of leading questions".
After Acting Justice Peter Berman summed up the case, the jury of seven women and five men retired to begin deliberations about 2.30pm on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.