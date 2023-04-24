The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Alastair Lawrie | We've failed the LGBTQIA+ class of 2023

By Alastair Lawrie
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week, the Australian Law Reform Commission was meant to hand the Attorney-General its final report into religious schools and the exceptions which allow them to discriminate against LGBTQIA+ students and teachers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.