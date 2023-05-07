The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Drumgold SC set for grilling as inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann trial begins

BF
By Blake Foden
May 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC, left, who led the case against Bruce Lehrmann, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC, left, who led the case against Bruce Lehrmann, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney

The actions of the ACT's top prosecutor are set to be placed under the microscope as the highly-anticipated inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann's trial kicks off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.