Caroline Miley's book shines new light on Christian Waller's stained glass

By By Sasha Grishin
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
The iconography of many of Christian Waller's window panels is encoded with ideas of sacred numerology and mystical colours. Picture supplied
The iconography of many of Christian Waller's window panels is encoded with ideas of sacred numerology and mystical colours. Picture supplied
  • Christian Waller Stained Glass: Towards the Light, by Caroline Miley. Australian Scholarly Publishing, $150

Although Napier Waller is a household name in Australian art and is famous for his monumental murals, mosaics, stained glass and paintings - and, in Canberra, most would be familiar with his mosaics and stained glass for the Hall of Memory at the Australian War Memorial completed in 1958 - his partner Christian Waller has faded from prominence.

