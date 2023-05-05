She wrote in 1931, "There is an opening to fill, not a picture to make; the flatness of the wall should remain unbroken, and light must enter the building. It may come through in beautiful patterns, in rich, glowing colours ... but first and foremost it must look glass - it must be a window ... the design must be 'thought' in glass ... The window is a minor part of the complete structure, so its lines and character should conform architecturally with the whole building." It is this understanding of the organic wholeness of the structure that is one of the endearing qualities of Christian Waller's windows, the other is her use of colour.