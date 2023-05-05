The stained-glass window featured in the photo was one of five designed, constructed and fitted by former local Alois Mikula in 2000-01 to mark the centenary of Australia's Federation. It is "the Australia Window" and its design interprets Australia from its early discovery to the celebration of the centenary of the Australian Constitution. According to church records, "at the base are stylised primordial elements believed to have formed the world: earth, fire, water, and air". Above these is the map of Australia. If you look closely, you might also see typical landmarks of the Australian outback including windmills, a homestead, and birds. "At the zenith is a representation of the Southern Cross, which is both a religious [some European voyagers in the late 15th century took it as a sign of divine blessing for their expeditions] and, of course, a national symbol. The church is still part of the Bungendore Anglican Parish, and although services are no longer held, it continues to serve the community, repurposed as an Op Shop & Community Food Hub.

