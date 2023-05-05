The Canberra Times
Tim the Yowie Man: How Adaminaby's bank escaped that sinking feeling in 1956

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 11:55am
The CBC Bank building leaves old Adaminaby prior to the town being flooded. Picture courtesy of Snowy Mountains Authority/Snowy Hydro
The CBC Bank building leaves old Adaminaby prior to the town being flooded. Picture courtesy of Snowy Mountains Authority/Snowy Hydro

The 1956 photograph of old Adaminaby before it was submerged beneath man-made Lake Eucumbene that recently featured in this column's photo quiz enamoured many readers.

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

