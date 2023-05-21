The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL talking points: Contentious calls and high Origin stakes in Canberra Raiders loss

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:30am, first published May 21 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Young was sin-binned against Manly. Picture Getty Images
Hudson Young was sin-binned against Manly. Picture Getty Images

It was the battle within the battle that elevated Sunday's heated clash, with five players eyeing State of Origin I before kick-off at Canberra Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.