Most terrariums only need watering every couple of weeks, even those with no lid on them. Some can go for many weeks. Just keep the potting mix looking damp. Even if you are terrarium novice, you'll soon learn to tell the difference between wet and dry potting mix - the latter is darker. Over-watering means a layer of brownish liquid collects among the rocks. Don't add to it, and with luck and an airy spot it will evaporate with no harm to the plants - that's why the pebble layer is there. The charcoal is meant as a filter, to stop the potting mix slowly seeping into the pebbles - another symptom of overwatering.