After this column's recent feature on Canberra's "lost" limestone, National Rock Garden (NRG) chair Brad Pillans reports, "We have a captive piece of Canberra limestone at the garden - might be the best place for people to see it." Prior to its current home beside the bike track at the NRG off Barrenjoey Drive near the National Arboretum, the large chunk of limestone "originally came from a building excavation on the corner of Northbourne Ave and Macarthur Ave, before being used as a security barrier in a Russell carpark".