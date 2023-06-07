You've visited the Handmade Market; now you can stay in the Handmade Hotel Room.
Deco Hotel Canberra has teamed up with Handmade Canberra to create one temporarily-themed room where the decor, furnishings and event the items in the mini-bar are all from designers usually found at the market.
And you can not only stay in the room, but buy the items at the end of your break.
Handmade Canberra founder Julie Nichols said it would be "a truly immersive local artisan experience" to stay in the curated room in Canberra.
"Our exclusive Handmade Hotel Room at Deco Hotel Canberra provides an unmatched stay in Canberra where everything from the artworks, decor, soft furnishings, kitchenware, dinnerware, food and beverage, and toiletries come direct from all-Australian Handmade designers and makers," she said.
"This is a truly immersive, local, artisan experience where guests can stay in a bespoke, hand-curated hotel room. A room full of 100 per cent Australian-made products crafted lovingly from local and regional designers and producers.
"And even better, a room where the guests can go ahead and purchase anything they like out of the room that takes their fancy."
Alison Jones, the marketing manager for Capital Hotel Group, the parent company of Deco Hotel, said even the mini bar and in-room food hampers would be stocked with Handmade produce and drinks.
"Almost all of the hotel room's regular products have been removed and replaced with Handmade Market stallholder creations," Ms Jones said.
"We have worked with Handmade Canberra to curate artworks, decorative throws, cushions, kitchenware, ceramic vases, sculptures, dinnerware, soaps and shower steamers, room diffusers and sprays, food and snacks, and mini bar beverages.
"Not only can guests stay in the room and enjoy Deco's famed comfort and hospitality in centrally located Braddon, but they can actually buy all of the Handmade items within the room - to either enjoy during their stay, take with them when they leave, or order direct from the room to be delivered to their own home."
The Handmade Hotel Room at Deco Hotel Canberra is to book from June 30 to July 28 in the lead up to Handmade Canberra's July market on July 29 and 30. For more information and to book, visit www.handmadecanberra.com.au or www.decohotel.com.au
