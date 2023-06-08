The Canberra Times
Eden Waugh killer Jason Pikula-Carroll loses ACT Corrective Services discrimination case

By Blake Foden
June 8 2023 - 11:30am
A "cowardly" killer joined a prison gang and played a significant role in "driving" a destructive riot, jail authorities have told a tribunal.

