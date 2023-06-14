The removal of religious iconography around Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will be a matter for Calvary, the ACT Health Minister has said.
Rachel Stephen-Smith has said it would be unlikely the Catholic-run hospital would have crosses when it is taken over by the ACT government next month.
"Iconography and its retention or removal is really a matter for Calvary at this point," she said.
"Probably Calvary will choose to remove a lot of that iconography and if it is a public hospital it's unlikely that we will have crosses above the door.
"That all belongs to Calvary at this point in time and it will be their choice as to when it gets taken down and how that operates and we're going to be very respectful of that."
But the name of the road where the hospital is located is expected to remain as Mary Potter Circuit. Mother Mary Potter founded the sisters of the Little Company of Mary in 1877, this is the company which runs Calvary.
Calvary confirmed on Tuesday it would comply with the government's legislation to compulsorily acquire the hospital after its bid to block the takeover was dismissed by the ACT Supreme Court.
However, the organisation said it would like a "detailed and more realistic plan from the ACT government".
Ms Stephen-Smith said a transition plan had been shared with Calvary. The plan is a draft and can be changed but the Health Minister said how it was enacted was dependent on what Calvary did.
"A lot of the details will depend on what Calvary is willing and able to share with Canberra Health Services," she said.
"For example, if they give their payroll provider authority to provide the wide range of details about the staff to Canberra Health Services and they enable their payroll providers to come on board as part of the transition in a really constructive way, that's going to save a lot of time and effort through this transition process.
"It is a two-way street so while we have a transition plan that needs to be finalised with Calvary Public Hospital staff it also is about whether Calvary really actively supports that plan or reluctantly supports it."
Canberra Health Services will take over the running of the hospital from July 3. It will run under the new name of North Canberra Hospital.
One hundred staff from Calvary have already been sent a letter of offer to work for Canberra Health Services. These are staff who had completed a form.
The government's transition plan, released in court documents, show Canberra Health Services has planned for a situation where 15 per cent of Calvary staff will not transfer by the acquisition date.
The transition plan for the acquisition, included in the court documents, show the government has a target of 85 per cent of the 1800 staff transferred to Canberra Health Services. This would be considered a success under an indicator in the plan.
But Ms Stephen-Smith said she expected this would be higher.
"CHS has clearly been planning on the basis that if we get at least 85 per cent of staff to transition across to Canberra Health Services that they will be able to manage the continuity of service at both Canberra Hospital and at Calvary Public Hospital or the new North Canberra Hospital," she said.
"We're really confident that we will see at least 85 per cent of staff - that really reflects the feedback we have had.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.