Rachel Stephen-Smith says religious iconography at hospital is a matter for Calvary

By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 1:30pm
A cross on the front of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce. Picture by Gary Ramage
The removal of religious iconography around Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will be a matter for Calvary, the ACT Health Minister has said.

