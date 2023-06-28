The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Extra cops, mobile phone detection cameras to boost fine revenue

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 28 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT expects more police and 'new technology' will boost fine revenue. Picture by Rohan Thomson
The ACT expects more police and 'new technology' will boost fine revenue. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Fine revenue in the ACT is forecast to more than double over the next two years, with the increase expected as the government rolls out mobile phone detection cameras on Canberra's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.