Extra cops, mobile phone detection cameras to boost fine revenue

Fine revenue in the ACT is forecast to more than double over the next two years, with the increase expected as the government rolls out mobile phone detection cameras on Canberra's roads.
The government expects to collect $51 million in fines in the 2023-24 financial year, before rising to $65.9 million in 2024-25 and $104.1 million in 2025-26.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr brushed off the opposition's suggestion more fines would hit families struggling with rising living costs ahead, telling Legislative Assembly question time they were a form of "voluntary taxation".
Mr Barr said new technology under trial in the ACT would contribute to the increase in fine revenue forecast in the budget, which was released on Tuesday.
"And, of course, we are investing in more police who are going to have a more active role in road safety," Mr Barr said.
ACT police will gain an extra 25 officers per year over the next five years, as part of a $107 million funding increase included in the territory budget.
A five-year $9 million program to deploy mobile phone detection cameras across the ACT began earlier this year, with the technology currently being tested before fines are issued.
The detection cameras are aimed at targeting people using a mobile device such as a phone, tablet or smartwatch while driving.
Meanwhile, drivers caught by cameras in a city centre 40kmh speed zone have paid almost $40 million in fines in less than two years.
Nearly 4000 infringements a month have been detected by the cameras on Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive in the first four months this year, around 20 times the average before the limit changed.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
